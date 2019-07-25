Cowboys rookies to watch at camp: Draft pick expectations and free agent surprises

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

With the Dallas Cowboys working on long-term contracts for running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper to add to big-money deals already given to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick, it’s well understood the majority of the salary cap will be taken up by five to eight players in any given season.

That makes hitting on draft picks and playing drafted players or young players on bargain-basement deals even more important.

Ironically, one reason the Cowboys have the problem at the top of the salary cap is that they have drafted well. All players who have big deals or are in line for new deals are former draft picks, save for Cooper, who was acquired in a trade for a first-round pick.

To that end, the Cowboys have to keep drafting well and hit on their picks to fill out the roster.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“As we start to get into this world of having some really high-priced players, well-deserved albeit, but as we start to have these bigger contracts, then we are going to have to have these draft classes step up because there’s going to be situations where we can’t sign them all,” vice president Stephen Jones said in May.

“We want to do everything we can to manage it. We think we’ve got a great plan in terms of how we’re going to move forward to optimize this particular roster. We think it’s a young roster that has the potential to win championships. But we have to manage it in a good way. I think we have a great plan. But part of that plan is to have young players come in here that can play and contribute.”

So what is the plan of action for the rookie class of 2019?

Here is a training camp primer for the rookie draft picks:

Round 2, 58th Overall: DT, Trysten Hill, UCF

Hill is a lock for the roster. He is already a pet of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli who thinks he has the potential to be a disrupting interior pass rusher. Look for him to be part of the rotation inside at under tackle in year one with Maliek Collins and Tyrone Crawford.

Round 3, 90th Overall: OG, Connor McGovern, Penn State

McGovern is a classic Big Ten offensive lineman who is built to play in the NFL. He would be a Day 1 starter on most other teams. He will be trained at guard or center. Look for him to be the primary backup to Connor Williams and take over next year when Williams kicks out to tackle. He could push Joe Looney or Xavier Su’a-Filo off the roster.

Round 4, 128th Overall: RB, Tony Pollard, Memphis

Pollard is not here to replace Ezekiel Elliott, nor he is insurance for a possible long contract holdout. The speedy Pollard is a complementary change of pace to Elliott’s bulldozing style. Look for them to be used together. But Pollard is a diverse gadget weapon who will be used as a runner and receiver.

Round 5, 158th Overall: CB, Michael Jackson, Miami

Jackson (6-foot-1) has the prototypical size that secondary coach Kris Richard is looking for at cornerback. He is long and lean and is already drawing comparisons to Richard Sherman, who Richard turned from a fifth-round pick into a Pro Bowler in Seattle. Jackson will have to show it on the field. He a rookie project. But a year from now he could be the reason Anthony Brown and Byron Jones are let go in free agency.

Round 5, 165th Overall: DE, Joe Jackson, Miami

Joe Jackson (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is a raw project but has the prototypical size the Dallas Cowboys are looking for at defensive end. He is a true strongside end and will play and learn behind Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence. Making the roster is going to be tough but if he shows promise, he could be the reason the Cowboys part ways with Taco Charlton.

Round 6, 213th Overall: S, Donovan Wilson, Texas A&M

The Cowboys waited a long time to choose a safety in the draft. So it’s unlikely Wilson will have a huge first-year impact. But he is a developmental project who should make a name on special teams as a rookie. He is a hard-hitting safety who is at his best when playing around the line of scrimmage. Richard hopes to turn Wilson into the Cowboys’ version of Kam Chancellor.

Round 7, 218th Overall: RB, Mike Weber, Ohio State

Weber is considered the rookie running back best fit to replace Elliott for an extended period of time, if necessary. He is more of an every-down back than Pollard. He is a classic downhill runner, nothing flashy but he can do it all. He is no lock to make the roster as he will have to hold off Darius Jackson for the third running back spot. He needs to show he can make an impact on special teams.

Round 7, 241st Overall: DE, Jalen Jelks, Oregon

The Cowboys doubled down at end with the selection of Jelks in the seventh round. His size (6-foot-6), motor and versatility make him an intriguing prospect. But he is a long shot for the 53 because of the depth at the position. He is an ideal practice squad candidate as a rookie.

Undrafted rookies to watch

▪ Receiver Jon’vea Johnson wowed in OTAs and minicamp. He has speed to burn and if he continues to flash in training camp, he could push for a roster spot. The release of veteran Allen Hurns helped clear the deck for a possible training camp surprise.

▪ Tackle Mitch Hyatt got the highest signing bonus of any of the rookie free agents. He was a four-year starter at Clemson, two national champion and two-time All-American. He will be worth developing for the future with right tackle La’el Collins set to leave via free agency in the off-season.

▪ Cornerback Chris Westry has immediately turns heads because of his height (6-foot-4) and blazing speed (4.3 seconds in the 40). He fits the mold of secondary coach Kris Richard. Now it’s just a matter of development. He might be too talented to stash for a year on the practice squad.