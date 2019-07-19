With bar fight charges resolved, will Cowboys DT Tyrone Crawford face NFL discipline?

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford has agreed to enter a diversion program to resolve criminal charges from a bar fight in Panama City, Florida in March just in time for the start of training camp July 27.

The question now is whether he will be disciplined by the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL has investigated the incident, which resulted in Crawford being charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly. It will be dismissed if he completes the diversion program that includes anger management and staying out of trouble for six months.

Crawford was accused of throwing a punch at an individual and instigating a fight at Coyote Ugly in Panama City Beach on March 15.

After being removed from the bar, Crawford is alleged to have hit and threw punches at security personnel and “charged” at a police officer and “pushed between the officer and the defendant’s party” to keep officers from restraining someone in Crawford’s party, according to the police affidavit.

Per sources, Crawford got involved in the fracas to help defend his brother.

He was charged via summons on March 28 and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on April 12.

The charged carries a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail. But that was before he agreed to the diversion program to resolve the matter.

Now, his playing fate lies in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Crawford, an eight-year veteran, is a co-captain and team leader for the Cowboys. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2018.