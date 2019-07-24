Dallas Cowboys

Does Jason Garrett expect Ezekiel Elliott to hold out of Dallas Cowboys training camp?

FRISCO, Texas

Let Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tell it and star running back Ezekiel Elliott will be on the team charter when it departs for training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Thursday.

Garrett said he hasn’t heard anything from Elliott or anyone else about the running back considering holding out of camp due to a contract dispute.

“Yeah, we anticipate that. I’ve heard nothing different on that,” Garrett said when asked about the Elliott rumors at Wednesday’s annual Cowboys Coaches Clinic for youth, middle and high school coaches.

Elliott is contemplating holding out of training camp in hopes of getting a contract extension, according to sources.

The two-time NFL rushing champion has two years left on his rookie deal, but he wants to get paid immediately.

The Cowboys have said they plan on signing Elliott to an extension but prioritized him behind new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper because they are heading into the final year of their contracts.

Elliott has not made a final decision on a hold out.

But Garrett doesn’t seem too concerned.

“We’re just focused on our team and the guys who are going to be there,” Garrett said. “Zeke’s had a great offseason and I’m certainly excited about what he can do for our football team.”

