Letters to the Editor Come on, media: Give Zeke Elliott a break for youthful indiscretion

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott Star-Telegram file photo

Hope we can wash ourselves clean

In his Friday column, “Mueller’s America is gone,” Michael Tomasky asks whether in the age of President Donald Trump, someone with restraint and a “sense of rectitude and propriety” such as former special counsel Robert Mueller is what is needed to “preserve our democratic institutions.” (9A)

My answer to that question is yes. I fervently hope we haven’t been pulled down the Trump slope so far that the answer would be no.

In answering Tomasky’s question and in considering the whole impeachment situation, we should be guided by the wisdom of the adage, “Don’t wrestle a pig in the mud; you both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ermis Cliburn, Fort Worth

Don’t tear down young athletes

Why do the media put so much energy into destroying athletes’ careers?

Let’s take Zeke Elliott, for example. His first year with the Dallas Cowboys, he did some dumb things that young people do, such as pulling down the top of a young lady at a St. Patrick’s Day parade. But you media guys are trying to depict him as the football equivalent of Mike Tyson. (“May 27, 1B, “Ware on Elliott: ‘He’s going to be under a microscope’”; May 31, 1B, “Only Jones is to blame for latest Zeke situation”)

It’s sad that athletes can’t go anywhere without some moron trying to provoke them in public to get some lawsuit money.

These young guys aren’t prepared for that kind of pressure. I’m grateful Howard Cosell didn’t treat Muhammad Ali with the kind of hate the media typically show athletes now.

Darrel Palmer, Fort Worth

Schools’ profits to educate our kids

The Fort Worth Independent School District is sliding faster down the slippery slope than I feared. Sunday’s editorial, “School leaders all business on enrollment,” spells out explicitly a well-intentioned but potentially ill-fated future for the district where I proudly taught for 29 years. (4B)

Superintendent Kent Scribner says the district is open to partnerships with charter or private schools. No — outsourcing control of public schools and tax dollars flowing out of district coffers is not a solution. The district needs to take responsibility to make every neighborhood school a good one, not to siphon off resources, the best students and supportive families from them.

Schools are not businesses. Children are not products.

K-12 education must remain in the public domain, accountable to voters, not private boards and stockholders.

Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin, Fort Worth

Water ruins things; gas kills people

The most boneheaded move by the Legislature this year has to be the decision to abolish the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. (May 29, 13A, “Rating the Texas Legislature”)

It would have made sense to simply transfer the licensing responsibilities to the agency that does it for electricians and heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians (among others): the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Such a recommendation was not acted on, leaving licensing to the county or city level — another unfunded mandate.

This will unnecessarily put the public at risk. Gas and water lines can leak if not properly installed. If plumbing isn’t properly connected to the city water supply, neighbors’ water can become contaminated.

We would be far better off if legislators just stuck to choosing a state hamburger. They apparently no longer know how to properly legislate.