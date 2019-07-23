Cowboys make pre-camp move by releasing veteran receiver. Who could take his spot?

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly did the inevitable on Tuesday with the decision to release receiver Allen Hurns.

Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract to be the lead dog on the committee to replace Dez Bryant last season, Hurns was a disappointment in 2018, catching just 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

He then suffered a gruesome fractured ankle in the wild-card playoff victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Hurns set to make $4 million in base salary and carrying a $6.2 million cap figure for 2019, the numbers didn’t fit right for him to return, sans a massive pay cut.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And even then, it was a matter of progress stopping, considering that Hurns was set to be no more than the fourth or fifth receiver on the pecking order behind the top three of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb.

That he had no impact on specials teams like Noah Brown and Tavon Austin and the presence of young, cheaper options like rookie undrafted free agent Jon’vea Johnson likely sealed his fate.

The Cowboys could use the open spot to sign South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion.

The team worked out Christion a few weeks ago and heavily considering adding a fourth quarterback to the roster before training camp.

Christion was released by the Seattle Seahawks after rookie minicamp.

A two-year starter in the FCS for South Dakota State, Christion completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 3,020 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 13 games last season.