Is Allen Hurns’ injury worst in DFW pro sports history? Here are some other contenders

Allen Hurns has talked about the injury and the surgery he underwent to begin the process of repairing his broken fibula.

Fans and teammates have talked about it, too.

It might go down as the most-remembered moment of the Cowboys’ 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night in the NFC’s wild-card round.

Here are a few of the worst sports injuries in DFW pro sports and of all time. And, if possible, video of how they happened.

WARNING: some of these can videos are extremely graphic.

Cowboys: During the 2018 NFL Playoffs this past weekend, wide receiver Allen Hurns suffers broken ankle versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Mavericks: In a 2009 game versus the Houston Rockets, forward Dirk Nowitzki collided with forward Carl Landry and wound up with several of the latter’s teeth stuck in his arm.

Stars: When Dallas visited Chicago to play the Blachawks in 2013, defenseman Stephane Robidas suffered a broken leg after he tried to stop forward Jonathan Toews.

Rangers: In June of 2000, Ruben Mateo (off to a strong start in his rookie season) broke his leg after tripping over first base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

NFL: During the 1985 season, Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theisman has leg snapped by Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

MLB: In 2000, Boston Red Sox pitcher Bryce Florie diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone and orbital socket, along with eye damage, after getting hit by line drive off the bat of New York Yankees hitter Ryan Thompson.

NBA: During the first quarter of the first game of the 2017 NBA season, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle and missed the remainder of the season.

NHL: Near the end of the 1988 season, Buffalo Sabres goalie almost died after a skate blade from a St. Louis Blues player sliced his jugular vein.