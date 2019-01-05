Cowboys’ receiver Allen Hurns leaves playoff game with gruesome injury

Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns was carted off the field early in Saturday night’s wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a gruesome injury to his left foot.

Tremenda imagen de la gravísima lesión de Allen Hurns. Le explotó el tobillo izquierdo al jugador de #DallasCowboys. #NFL #NFLesp pic.twitter.com/9dZolaWMnr — Agustín Díaz (@agustindiazg) January 6, 2019

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

After catching a pass in the first quarter, Hurns was tackled and his left ankle appeared to be turned the wrong direction when he was laying on the ground. He was quickly attended to by medical staff. A blow cast was placed on his left ankle and foot before he was carted off and taken to a hospital.

Cowboys head coach held Hurns’ hand while he was be looked at by staff on the field.

If Hurns injury becomes Cowboys postseason inspiration, this is their T-shirt right here: A close up of Jason Garrett clenching Hurns hand tonight. pic.twitter.com/gBQ0HJOFqL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 6, 2019