Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ receiver Allen Hurns leaves playoff game with gruesome injury

By Stefan Stevenson

January 05, 2019 07:52 PM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) stretches before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) stretches before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Ron Jenkins AP Photo
ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns was carted off the field early in Saturday night’s wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a gruesome injury to his left foot.

After catching a pass in the first quarter, Hurns was tackled and his left ankle appeared to be turned the wrong direction when he was laying on the ground. He was quickly attended to by medical staff. A blow cast was placed on his left ankle and foot before he was carted off and taken to a hospital.

Cowboys head coach held Hurns’ hand while he was be looked at by staff on the field.

