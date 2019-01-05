Cowboys will be without key offensive lineman in wild card

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be without left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo in their wild card game Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Su’a-Filo, who has played an integral role at left guard after rookie Connor Williams was injured, has started the last eight games of the regular season. He injured his ankle in the regular-season finale against the Giants last week and did not practice this week. Su’a-Filo suffered an injured left eye when he was poked during a game against the Colts on Dec. 16.

Williams will start at left guard for the first time since injuring his knee on Nov. 5. He started there the first eight games. He started at right guard on Dec. 16 and 30. 

Other inactives for the Cowboys’ wild card game: Quarterback Mike White, defensive tackle David Irving, linebacker Chris Covington, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, running back Darius Jackson, and safety Darian Thompson.

