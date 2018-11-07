Disappointing rookie left guard Connor Williams could miss time due to knee surgery

Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.





He could be looking at arthroscopic surgery, per coach Jason Garrett, possibly sidelining him for a week or two if not longer.

The Cowboys have a number of options to replace the rookie second-round pick from Texas, who has largely been a disappointment as he has struggled with the move from tackle in college to guard in the NFL.

Backup Xavier Su’a-Fila could go in at left guard. Center Joe Looney could move over to left guard with Adam Redmond filling in at center. Or right tackle La’el Collins could move back to left guard, where he played his first two seasons in the league with Cameron Fleming going to right tackle.

A final decision has yet to be made on Williams’ surgery. But Garrett said the team is already talking through all potential options.

Linebacker Sean Lee is expected to be out a few weeks at least after re-aggravating his hamstring injury.

The Cowboys are optimistic about defensive end Randy Gregory possibly practicing and playing this week after missing the Titans game following a knee clean up surgery.

Tight end Geoff Swaim remains iffy with a knee injury and defensive tackle David Irving is out with a high ankle sprain.