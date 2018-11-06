Fire the coach? Why Troy Aikman says Cowboys need a complete organizational overhaul

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman called Monday’s 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans as bad a loss as he’s seen by the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.





His exact words on the loss that dropped the Cowboys to 3-5 and came after a bye and following a major trade and a coaching change: “I can’t think of a loss that was this bad at this point of a year.”

But Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, says the issues go far deeper than coach Jason Garrett, whom he believes is safe from being fired because owner Jerry Jones is comfortable with him.

Aikman says major changes in the franchise are needed if the Cowboys truly hope to turn things around and become legitimate Super Bowl contenders again for the first time since their last title in 1995.

Aikman pointed out the list of coaches who have come and gone before Garrett, while noting that Jones running the team as the general manager has been the lone constant in the repeated failure.

“Go through the list and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it’s been,” Aikman said Tuesday on 1310 The Ticket. “It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you’re asking me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization.”

“I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘OK, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently.’ But it’s the same. Nothing changes,” Aikman continued. “And that to me is the bigger issue. Yes, coaching is important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating how you’re going about running the organization?

“Whatever that looks like, and everyone has an opinion on what it does look like, but I’m not in the building. I have no idea. I talk to people. I talk to people who have been inside the building and have a pretty good understanding how things are run, and in a lot of ways there’s a lot of dysfunction, and that has to change if this team is going to be able to compete on a consistent basis like the teams that you look to around the league that seemingly are in the hunt each and every year.”

Aikman has long said the end of his career was as frustrating as the beginning of is career was enjoyable because of the chaos lack of discipline in the franchise under Jones following the firing of coach Jimmy Johnson after the first two Super Bowl titles.

His opinion of Jones’ leadership hasn’t changed and is seemingly backed by the continued failure.

Since 1996, the Cowboys are 187-173 in the regular season and 3-9 in the postseason.