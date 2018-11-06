Jerry Jones on struggling Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: ‘He’s going to get extended’





Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains firmly and seemingly stubbornly in the corner of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Never mind Prescott’s precipitous decline in numbers and play since his sensational rookie season. Never mind Prescott’s standing as the 27th-ranked quarterback in the NFL who has suddenly become the reason the team is losing games because of a rash of turnovers.

Prescott had two critical game-turning turnovers in a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans Monday night dropping the Cowboys to 3-5 on the season.

Not only are the Cowboys 0-5 in 2018 when Prescott turns over the ball but his turnovers have been the direct cause of the losses. His 10 games of at least two turnovers since the start of 2017 leads the league.

Yet Jones wants no part of any question about Prescott’s future with the Cowboys. He even promised a contract extension for the third-year quarterback on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday.

“Listen. Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “He’s young, and he’s going to get extended.”

The question is when and for much?

Prescott is under contract through 2019. But the Cowboys can extend him after the 2018 season. If they do so it will likely be for far less than Prescott and his representatives are anticipating.

Jones said he has no concerns about the turnovers because Prescott will learn from his mistakes, which included a red-zone interception with a forced throw in double coverage and a fumble on a sack against the Titans.

Tennessee turned both turnovers into game-deciding touchdowns.

“Well, I think Dak is basically capable, very capable. Let me say this just right for you, he is completely capable,” Jones said. “I didn’t know that two years ago, but he is capable of looking at what the situation was last night, looking at a throw that he made in the back of the end zone for the interception. You don’t have anybody that’s more capable to look at that and take it to the practice field and learn from that for the next ballgame.”