Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Game time, TV, point spread

By Stefan Stevenson

January 04, 2019 02:09 PM

Players to watch: Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
By
Up Next
Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
By

The Dallas Cowboys host the fourth playoff game in 10 years at AT&T Stadium Saturday night.

The wild card round matchup pits the NFC East winning Cowboys (10-6) against the NFC West wild card Seahawks (10-6). Seattle beat Dallas 24-13 on Sept. 23 at CenturyLink Field and have won the past three meetings, including Dec. 24, 2017 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are requesting fans to wear white to “white out” the game.

Here is the date, time, TV channel and point spread for Saturday’s game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox (Joe Buck and Troy Aikman)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 The Fan

Line: Cowboys -1.5 (Over/under: 43)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  