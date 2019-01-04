Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Game time, TV, point spread

The Dallas Cowboys host the fourth playoff game in 10 years at AT&T Stadium Saturday night.



The wild card round matchup pits the NFC East winning Cowboys (10-6) against the NFC West wild card Seahawks (10-6). Seattle beat Dallas 24-13 on Sept. 23 at CenturyLink Field and have won the past three meetings, including Dec. 24, 2017 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are requesting fans to wear white to “white out” the game.

Here is the date, time, TV channel and point spread for Saturday’s game:





Date: Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox (Joe Buck and Troy Aikman)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 The Fan

Line: Cowboys -1.5 (Over/under: 43)