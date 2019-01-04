Dallas Cowboys

What September's loss to Seattle tells us about Cowboys' wild-card game vs. Seahawks

By Stefan Stevenson

January 04, 2019

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys’ game at Seattle in Week 3 is an appropriate capsule of what ailed the team in the first half of 2018.

The offense couldn’t get out of its own way and three turnovers proved too much to overcome in the 24-13 loss at CenturyLink Field on Sept. 23.

Earl Thomas intercepted Dak Prescott twice and Ezekiel Elliott lost a fumble. The second interception came on a deflection off tight end Blake Jarwin inside the red zone with 3:17 left in the game.

The teams combined for 13 punts, including eight by Seattle.

Elliott rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries but Chris Carson nearly matched him with 102 yards on 32 carries as Seattle settled for a ball-control attack. After the Seahawks built a 17-3 lead at the half, it worked. The Cowboys were 3 for 13 on third downs and Prescott, who was sacked five times, rarely had time to find receivers.

