Cowboys’ defensive lineman fined for taunting

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has been fined by the NFL for taunting.

Woods was fined $10,026 for celebrating Dak Prescott’s two-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup last Sunday against the New York Giants. The pass gave the Cowboys a 36-35 lead with just over a minute left on the clock.

The penalty pushed Dallas’ kickoff from their 20. A 34-yard return quickly put the Giants in striking position for a game-winning field goal but Eli Manning threw four incomplete passes and the Cowboys held on for the win.

Woods recovered a fumble and had two quarterback hits in the game.

The Cowboys (10-6) host the Seattle Seahawks (10-6) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the NFC wild card round.

