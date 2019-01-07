After gruesome injury and surgery, Cowboys receiver thanks fans, including concerned young fan

Allen Hurns thanked fans and teammates for their well-wishes on social media Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys’ receiver left Saturday night’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks with a gruesome lower leg injury.

Hurns broke the fibula bone in his left calf and dislocated his ankle after making a catch during the game. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he had surgery Saturday night. Hurns told the NFL Network’s Jane Slater that the bone broke through the skin.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

My friend’s son Luke was incredibly distraught after seeing @A1hurns injury last night. She said he couldn’t sleep and wrote him this letter. pic.twitter.com/KJTdA0wbNF — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2019

“It more so freaked me out because of how it looked,” Hurns told Slater. The surgery last just under two hours. Fans and teammates expressed concern after the game on social media.

“Truly appreciate all the prayers,” Hurns posted on Twitter Sunday evening. “If you know me you know I don’t lack having faith. I trust and thank the man above through the ups and downs.”

Truly appreciate all the prayers. If you know me you know I don’t lack having faith. I trust and thank the man above through the ups and downs. Ready to attack this recovery process, Better believe I will come back on a mission. — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) January 7, 2019

The Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the divisional round at LA Memorial Coliseum.

One young fan, Luke McSwain, wrote a letter wishing Hurns a quick recovery, which made the rounds on social media and local news broadcasts. Hurns thanked Luke and later reassured the young fan he would make a full recovery via a video chat.

My little guy couldn't sleep. Came downstairs and asked if he could write a letter to @A1hurns and take it to him tomorrow @dallascowboys @SlaterNFL pic.twitter.com/r2AdZLBzuQ — Kim McSwain (@mcswainkl) January 6, 2019

Allen’s reassuring Luke that he’s ok. @SlaterNFL God bless you and Luke. You not only put a smile on @A1hurns face but my face as well. Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it. Mom great job pic.twitter.com/tblhx0btvB — LeadingLadyE (@Hurns2CowboysMa) January 7, 2019

“Ready to attack this recovery process, Better believe I will come back on a mission,” Hurns tweeted. Hurns can’t put weight on his leg for at least two months but hopes to be ready to play again by August.

Teammates, including Kavon Frazier offered their thoughts on prayers before and after Hurns’ surgery. Frazier quoted Bible scripture in support.

“But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the LORD,” Frazier tweeted. “God’s plan is amazing. Love you brotha.”