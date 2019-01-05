Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott lead Cowboys’ big wild card win over Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks had the NFL’s best rushing attack.

But the Dallas Cowboys had the league’s leading rusher.

Ezekiel Elliott, who rested last week in the regular-season finale, came up huge Saturday night to lead the Cowboys over the Seahawks 24-22 in an NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys outrushed the Seahawks 164 to 73 yards. The Dallas defense held Seattle to three yards a carry.

Elliott rushed for 137 yards on 26 carries. He has 37 yards, including a huge, 17-yard run around the right edge to inside the final four minutes to set up the Cowboys’ game-icing score.



“Zeke is ready every week,” Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott said. “He said it was no fun sitting on the sideline last week and I knew he’d be on fire this week.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Prescott scampered for 16 yards, flipping into the end zone, but had to punch it in from one yard a play later when replays showed he was shy of the goal line. That put the Cowboys up by 10.

The Seahawks made the Cowboys sweat after driving 75 yards on six plays for a touchdown and pulled within two after a two-point conversion with 1:18 remaining.

Cole Beasley recovered an onside kick and the Cowboys ran out the clock for the victory.



Elliott averaged 5.3 yards a carry and his 137 yards are his third-best rushing game this season. He had four catches for 32 yards. His one-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys a 17-14 lead and capped a nine-play, 67-yard drive. He also had a 44-yard run on their second quarter touchdown drive.

Prescott rushed for 29 yards on six carries and a touchdown. That’s more rushing yards than Prescott had combined in the final five games of the regular season.