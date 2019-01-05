Wild card win advances Cowboys to divisional round against ...

Dallas Cowboys

By Stefan Stevenson

January 05, 2019 10:27 PM

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys held on for their first playoff win in four years Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas’ 24-22 win in the wild card round is their first in the postseason since beating the Detroit Lions in January 2015.

They advance to play in the divisional round for the first time since January 2017 when they had a first-round bye and were the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

They’ll travel to either the No. 1 New Orleans Saints or the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will determine where the Cowboys play next week. If the Bears win, the Cowboys go to New Orleans for a Sunday afternoon game. If the Eagles win in Chicago, the Cowboys will play in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The Bears (12-4) host the Eagles (9-7) at 3:40 p.m. on NBC.

The Cowboys beat the Saints 13-10 on Nov. 29 at AT& Stadium. The last time they played the Rams was Oct. 1, 2017 at AT& Stadium. The Rams won 35-30.

