2019 NFL playoff results, schedule with start times and television information

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs.

The four divisional round games are set after a couple of road teams won Sunday afternoon. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles advanced when the Chicago Bears’ game-winning field goal attempt as time expired hit off the right upright and then bounced off the crossbar and into the end zone.

The Eagles move on to play the No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the Superdome.

The No. 5 San Diego Chargers held on to beat the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens 23-17. The Chargers play at the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.



The No. 4 seeded Dallas Cowboys play the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Rams at LA Memorial Coliseum at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the 2019 NFL playoff schedule, with wild card results and television information:





Wild card round

Date Result Time TV Saturday Colts 21, Texans 7 3:35 p.m. ESPN Saturday Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22 7:15 p.m. FOX Sunday Chargers 23, Ravens 17 12:05 p.m. CBS Sunday Eagles 16, Bears 15 3:40 p.m. NBC

Divisional round

Date Matchup Time TV Jan. 12 No. 6 Colts at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4) 3:35 p.m. NBC Jan. 12 No. 4 Cowboys at No. 2 Rams (13-3) 7:15 p.m FOX Jan. 13 No. 5 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots (11-5) 12:05 p.m. CBS Jan. 13 No. 6 Eagles at No. 1 Saints (13-3) 3:40 p.m FOX

Conference championships

Date Matchup Time TV Jan. 20 NFC (TBD) 2:05 p.m. FOX Jan. 20 AFC (TBD) 5:40 p.m. CBS

Super Bowl