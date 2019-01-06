Dallas Cowboys

2019 NFL playoff results, schedule with start times and television information

By Stefan Stevenson

January 06, 2019 09:51 PM

Dak Prescott celebrates Wild Card win over Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and teammates celebrate their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5, 2018, to advance in the NFL playoffs.
By
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and teammates celebrate their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5, 2018, to advance in the NFL playoffs.
By

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs.

The four divisional round games are set after a couple of road teams won Sunday afternoon. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles advanced when the Chicago Bears’ game-winning field goal attempt as time expired hit off the right upright and then bounced off the crossbar and into the end zone.

The Eagles move on to play the No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the Superdome.

The No. 5 San Diego Chargers held on to beat the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens 23-17. The Chargers play at the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The No. 4 seeded Dallas Cowboys play the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Rams at LA Memorial Coliseum at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the 2019 NFL playoff schedule, with wild card results and television information:

Wild card round

Date

Result

Time

TV

Saturday

Colts 21, Texans 7

3:35 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday

Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22

7:15 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

Chargers 23, Ravens 17

12:05 p.m.

CBS

Sunday

Eagles 16, Bears 15

3:40 p.m.

NBC

Divisional round

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Jan. 12

No. 6 Colts at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)

3:35 p.m.

NBC

Jan. 12

No. 4 Cowboys at No. 2 Rams (13-3)

7:15 p.m

FOX

Jan. 13

No. 5 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots (11-5)

12:05 p.m.

CBS

Jan. 13

No. 6 Eagles at No. 1 Saints (13-3)

3:40 p.m

FOX

Conference championships

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Jan. 20

NFC (TBD)

2:05 p.m.

FOX

Jan. 20

AFC (TBD)

5:40 p.m.

CBS

Super Bowl

Date

Matchup

Time

TV

Feb. 3

AFC vs. NFC

5:30 p.m.

CBS

