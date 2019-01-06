2019 NFL playoff results, schedule with start times and television information

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs.
The four divisional round games are set after a couple of road teams won Sunday afternoon. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles advanced when the Chicago Bears’ game-winning field goal attempt as time expired hit off the right upright and then bounced off the crossbar and into the end zone.
The Eagles move on to play the No. 1 seed New Orleans Saints at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the Superdome.
The No. 5 San Diego Chargers held on to beat the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens 23-17. The Chargers play at the No. 2 seed New England Patriots at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
The No. 4 seeded Dallas Cowboys play the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Rams at LA Memorial Coliseum at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a complete list of the 2019 NFL playoff schedule, with wild card results and television information:
Wild card round
Date
Result
Time
TV
Saturday
Colts 21, Texans 7
3:35 p.m.
ESPN
Saturday
Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22
7:15 p.m.
FOX
Sunday
Chargers 23, Ravens 17
12:05 p.m.
CBS
Sunday
Eagles 16, Bears 15
3:40 p.m.
NBC
Divisional round
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Jan. 12
No. 6 Colts at No. 1 Chiefs (12-4)
3:35 p.m.
NBC
Jan. 12
No. 4 Cowboys at No. 2 Rams (13-3)
7:15 p.m
FOX
Jan. 13
No. 5 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots (11-5)
12:05 p.m.
CBS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Eagles at No. 1 Saints (13-3)
3:40 p.m
FOX
Conference championships
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Jan. 20
NFC (TBD)
2:05 p.m.
FOX
Jan. 20
AFC (TBD)
5:40 p.m.
CBS
Super Bowl
Date
Matchup
Time
TV
Feb. 3
AFC vs. NFC
5:30 p.m.
CBS
