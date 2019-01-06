Tavon Austin reminds everyone why Dallas Cowboys wanted him

Tavon Austin was supposed to bring a spark to the Dallas Cowboys’ offense and return game in 2018.

But a groin injury against Jaguars on Oct. 14 sidelined him until the regular-season finale against the Giants last week. The Cowboys didn’t offer much on their punt returns while he was out. In fact, for the season, Austin and Cole Beasley combined for just 119 yards on 21 punt returns.

Austin, however, showed the play-making flash the Cowboys were counting on when they traded for him last spring in Saturday’s wild card win against the Seahawks. He had 73 yards on five punt returns, including a 51-yard return early in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Austin returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown that was called back because of a dubious holding call.

Austin had 58 punt return yards combined in seven regular-season games. Cole Beasley had 61 yards on 11 returns.

Austin’s big gain put the Cowboys at the Seattle 38 with a chance to take a 10-point lead with a touchdown and was another reminder to a raucous AT&T Stadium crowd of Austin’s quick-strike ability.

“It felt real good because I just hear everything about how Tavon’s a bust,” Austin said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about being in the right situation. You’ve got to have great people around you, not just OK people.”

Austin said his speed and skills as a play-making threat never left him. The Cowboys advanced to the divisional round and will play on the road against either the New Orleans Saints or Los Angeles Rams.

“It never went anywhere,” he said. “I just got a little bit older. But it definitely didn’t go nowhere. [God] is still blessing me and I see it every day. My teammates see it every day. It’s just for the world to keep seeing it.”



