All signs point to Cowboys receiver returning for finale vs. Giants

Jerry Jones: 'We ended up on top where we wanted to be'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks about his team and the work they still have to do but they ended up on top of the NFC East where they wanted to be when the season began.
FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin appears poised to return to the active roster this Sunday.

Austin, who has been out with a groin injury since Oct. 14, practiced with the team on Wednesday. He declined to comment after practice but indications from coach Jason Garrett and owner and general manager Jerry Jones are that the Cowboys intend on him playing against the New York Giants at noon Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys (9-6) have clinched the NFC East title and will host either the Seattle Seahawks or Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round on Jan. 5 or 6. Although Sunday’s outcome will have no bearing on their playoff positioning, the Cowboys hope to give Austin some game action before the playoffs.

Austin has seven receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in six games. He’s also rushed six times for 55 yards. He’s in his first season with the Cowboys.

His return would also allow the Cowboys to give fewer snaps to Amari Cooper, Cole Beasley and Michael Gallup with the playoffs approaching.

