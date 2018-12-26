Want to buy Dallas Cowboys playoff tickets? They go on sale to general public today!

The Dallas Cowboys are putting all remaining playoff tickets for the wild card round on sale to the general public today at noon.

Ticket prices will range from $115-$560 per seat. The Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets, starting at $50, will also be available for purchase.

There are a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase because of the large season ticket base.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek is the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys opponent, date and time for the Wild Card round is still to be determined following the conclusion of all upcoming NFL games in Week 17.

The Cowboys will play either the Seattle Seahawks or the Minnesota Vikings.