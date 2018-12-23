Cowboys claim NFC East title. Here’s who their opponent could be in the playoffs

The Dallas cowboys are back in the playoffs.

And with a week to spare.

The Cowboys were last in the post-season in 2016 when they won they earned a bye with a 13-3 record but lost to the Packers 34-31 in the divisional round at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas will play the wild card team with the best record at AT&T Stadium on either Jan. 5 or Jan. 6. The Chicago Bears, the NFC Central winner, will play the wild card team with the worst record. At the moment (at the conclusion of Sunday’s win), Dallas’ opponent was looking to be the Seattle Seahawks (8-6). But depending on how those teams fare today and next week, it could also be the Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1).

Or, ahem, it could be the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. With a win next week against the Redskins in Washington, the Eagles’ 9-7 record likely earns them a wild card spot. If they have the best record among wild card teams, they’d come to AT&T Stadium for another meeting of NFC East rivals.

The Cowboys are 0-2 in the playoffs (both divisional round games) under Jason Garrett.