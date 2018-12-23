Watch Jaylon Smith score on 69-yard fumble return

Jaylon Smith picked up a fumble and returned it 69 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Dallas Cowboys 14-3 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first quarter Sunday.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Randy Gregory blindsided quarterback Jameis Winston from behind to force the fumble with a strip sack. It’s Gregory’s fifth sack of the season. Gregory was penalized for off-sides earlier in the drive.

It’s the first defensive touchdown for the Cowboys in 2018. The Cowboys led 14-6 midway through the second quarter.

The game had a sober beginning. Cowboys’ defensive end Tyrone Crawford was carted off with a neck injury on the second play.