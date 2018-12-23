Dallas Cowboys

Watch Jaylon Smith score on 69-yard fumble return

By Stefan Stevenson

December 23, 2018 01:01 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) prepares to throw a pass under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
ARLINGTON

Jaylon Smith picked up a fumble and returned it 69 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Dallas Cowboys 14-3 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first quarter Sunday.

Randy Gregory blindsided quarterback Jameis Winston from behind to force the fumble with a strip sack. It’s Gregory’s fifth sack of the season. Gregory was penalized for off-sides earlier in the drive.

It’s the first defensive touchdown for the Cowboys in 2018. The Cowboys led 14-6 midway through the second quarter.

The game had a sober beginning. Cowboys’ defensive end Tyrone Crawford was carted off with a neck injury on the second play.

