Cowboys make several surprising moves who will play, who won’t vs. Bucs

Right guard Zack Martin and defensive end Taco Charlton return to the Dallas Cowboys’ active roster today, but linebacker Sean Lee won’t be available.

Lee, who was activated last week for the first time in more than a month, is inactive for Sunday’s home finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon at AT&T Stadium. Lee did not have a tackle in seven snaps against the Colts. He has dealt with a hamstring injury for much of the season

Cornerback Anthony Brown, who hasn’t practiced this week with a back issue, is also inactive. Running back Darius Jackson was activated from the practice squad on Saturday and is active today. Receiver Tavon Austin (groin) is still not available. Austin was getting close last week but hasn’t played since the injury on Oct. 14.





Charlton is active for the first time since Nov. 29. He hasn’t been much of a factor since Nov. 5.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Martin, who missed the first game of his career last week with a knee injury, returns to the starting lineup. Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo is also expected to start. He left last week’s game after getting poked in the eye.