Sean Lee is treating his return like the preseason, preparing to play in playoffs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is admittedly one to stir up controversies within his own franchise to creating publicity and attention.





And he certainly fed the masses a doozy the past few weeks when discussing the impending return of injured linebacker Sean Lee and putting him right back into the starting lineup for emerging rookie Leighton Vander Esch.

Lee finally made his return in a 23-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. He did not start. He played just seven plays and notched no tackles. All in stark contrast to Jones’ controversial promises that stoked the flames of an enraged fan base.

For Lee, however, it was all part of a deliberate return plan that will extend into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers.

After missing eight games with a strained hamstring, including the previous five before the Colts game, Lee is being brought back slowly, similarly to how they approach the preseason, in hopes of being ready for a heavier load in the playoffs.

The Cowboys still haven’t clinched the playoffs. They can do that with a victory against the Buccaneers Sunday, which would give them the NFC East title.

“I missed enough time this year and missed a lot of time recently,” Lee said Friday. “So we are trying to get healthy and get back to form and get ready down the stretch, hopefully, get a win and get in the playoffs. The goal is to be part of this group throughout the playoffs and being able to compete.”

Lee never played a full season since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2010 and has played in just one playoff game. That came in 2016.

He is patiently and deliberately gearing up for a second trip to play in tandem with Vander Esch and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith, not replace them.

“It’s me trying to get healthy and get back to form, along with me having great guys in the room and finding ways to win games as a group,” Lee said.