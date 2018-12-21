Cowboys get some good news for offensive line

Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is hopeful that he’ll be available Sunday.

The Cowboys’ 23-0 loss to the Colts last week was the first game Martin has missed in his five-year career. He has dealt with an MCL sprain in his left knee for more than a month and aggravated it two weeks ago against the Eagles.

“I’m feeling better and hopeful for this week,” Martin said. I’m going to keep listening to the trainers. I have a few days to keep getting better but I’m hopeful.”

The Cowboys’ offensive line has been thin all season. Rookie Connor Williams started at guard last week. Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo left last week’s game after getting poked in his left eye. He’s recovering well and will start on Sunday. He’ll play with a visor on his helmet protecting his eyes. He said it’s still sensitive to touch and a little light.

Martin said it was difficult to watch from the sideline last week. He tried to help the way center Travis Frederick, who has missed the entire season because of illness.

“No, I’m not a coach,” he said. “It was difficult for me for sure, especially being my hometown. But that’s behind us, this team has forgotten about that and we’re moving on.”