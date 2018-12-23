Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys player carted off with neck injury early vs. Bucs

December 23, 2018

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford left Sunday’s game with a neck injury on the second play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Crawford was placed on a spinal board before being carted off. He fell on his back on a relatively routine block in which he was twisted around. Crawford gave a thumbs up to concerned teammates and fans as he was driven off the field.

Crawford, one of the team captains, has been a sturdy presence on the defensive line for the past six seasons, the last five of which as a full-time starter.

Crawford has played at both end and defenaive tackle. Randy Gregory and Taco Charlton are likely to see most of the action in place of Crawford, along with Dorace Armstrong.

