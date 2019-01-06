Cowboys headed to Los Angeles for divisional playoff

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night at LA Memorial Coliseum.





The game will air on KDFW/Ch. 4.

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) upset the NFC Central champion Bears (12-4) in Chicago Sunday evening in an NFC wild card game to advance to play the top-seeded New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears missed a potential game-winning, 43-yard field goal at the end of regulation. The kick hit the upright and then the crossbar before landing in the end zone.

If the Bears had won, the Cowboys would have played the Saints and Bears would have played the No. 2 seed Rams (11-5).

The Cowboys (10-6) beat the Seahawks 24-22 Saturday night in the wild card round at AT&T Stadium.

Only one team in the NFL scored more points than the Rams’ explosive offense. Only the Chiefs scored more points and gained more yards. The Cowboys ranked sixth in the league in total defense.

The Cowboys last played the Rams on Oct. 1, 2017 at AT&T Stadium. The Rams won 35-30 behind quarterback Jared Goff (21 of 36 for 255 yards and two touchdowns) and running back Todd Gurley’s 121 yards rushing on 23 carries. Kicker Greg Zuerlein made three fourth-quarter field goals to hold off the Cowboys. Dallas outgained Los Angeles 440 to 412.

Two Cowboy turnovers led to 10 points for the Rams. Ryan Switzer’s muffed a punt in the second quarter and the Rams scored a touchdown after recovering on the Dallas 18. In the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott was intercepted and the Rams added a field goal to take a 32-24 lead after taking over at the Dallas 29.

The last time the Cowboys played the Rams in the playoffs was a 20-0 loss in the divisional round on Jan. 4, 1986 in Los Angeles. It was the last playoff appearances for the Tom Landry-era Cowboys. Dallas is 4-4 all-time against the Rams in the playoffs.