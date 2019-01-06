Three Chains: Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith brings bling to postgame interview

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith apologized for delaying his postgame interview on Saturday night. He had to put on all of his gold chains – three of them.





After all, the Cowboys had just won a playoff game 24-22 over the Seattle Seahawks and Smith wanted to look dapper for the cameras.

Jaylon Smith's Instagram

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

So what were the chains?

▪ A silhouette of Smith’s signature “swipe.”

▪ A “HOTBOYZ” chain given to him by DeMarcus Lawrence. Only defenders who have two sacks receive a “HOTBOYZ” chain from Lawrence, although Smith said he’s trying to get his brother, Cowboys backup running back Rod Smith, in the crew. “He’s ‘hot boy’ worthy,” Jaylon said, smiling. “We’ve got to diversify.”

▪ And an emblem of Africa. Smith takes pride in his roots and visited the country his sophomore year of college. Smith said he is 28 percent Benin-Togo and 18 percent South African. “I’m real in tune with where I’m from, who I truly am,” Smith said.

Smith had an impressive playoff debut against the Seahawks, finishing second on the team in tackles with seven. He broke up a pass on the Seattle’s first offensive drive, forcing a three-and-out. That set an early tone as the Seahawks converted just 2 of 13 third downs.