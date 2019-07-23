Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ list again but another local team joins the ranks

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Jason Witten won’t be a progress stopper, won’t deter them from using top pick on tight end Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Jason Witten won't be a progress stopper, won't deter them from using top pick on tight end Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Jason Witten won't be a progress stopper, won't deter them from using top pick on tight end

Jerry Jones the general manager may have issues but Jerry Jones the business owner is a certified genius.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world for the fourth consecutive year, according to Forbes.

The Cowboys top the list of 50 franchises at a valuation of $5 billion.

To make the cut, teams had to be worth at least $2.075 billion, up $125 million from a year ago and up $1.2 billion from just five years ago.

Of the top 50 teams, 26 are in the NFL, which is actually down three from 2018. The New York Yankees rank No. 2 with a value of $4.6 billion. They’re one of seven MLB teams in the rankings. The New York Knicks are the top-ranked of nine NBA franchises at No. 5 with a value of $4 billion. The Dallas Mavericks rank No. 43 at $2.25 billion.

Eight soccer clubs are on the list, including Real Madrid, which ranks No. 3 at $4.2 billion. Real Madrid was the last team to be No. 1 before the Cowboys took over in 2016.