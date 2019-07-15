Dallas Mavericks
Vegas oddsmakers expect Dallas Mavericks to improve, but how much?
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to win seven more games than a year ago, according NBA win total predictions released by BetOnline.ag.
The oddsmaker sets the Mavs’ win total at 41.5 in 2019-2020. Dallas is given 40 to 1 odds to win the NBA Finals, 13th-best in the league and seventh best in the Western Conference.
The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorite with 7 to 2 odds to win the title. The Los Angeles Lakers are at 9 to 2 and the Houston Rockets are 8 to 1. The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite from the Eastern Conference with 5 to 1 odds.
The Mavs were 33-49 and finished in a three-way tie at the bottom of the Southwest Division. They were tied for the second-worst record in the conference in Luka Doncic’s rookie season.
Expectations have been increased, however, with 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis, joining Doncic in the Mavs’ lineup after being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks in February. Porzingis was rehabbing from an injury from a year earlier and did not suit up for the Mavs in 2019.
