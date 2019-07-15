Vegas oddsmakers expect Dallas Mavericks to improve, but how much?

Luka Doncic on his 11-point outburst to beat the Rockets Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said his 11-point surge to beat the Rockets didn't make up for what he deemed a poor performance overall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said his 11-point surge to beat the Rockets didn't make up for what he deemed a poor performance overall.

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to win seven more games than a year ago, according NBA win total predictions released by BetOnline.ag.

The oddsmaker sets the Mavs’ win total at 41.5 in 2019-2020. Dallas is given 40 to 1 odds to win the NBA Finals, 13th-best in the league and seventh best in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorite with 7 to 2 odds to win the title. The Los Angeles Lakers are at 9 to 2 and the Houston Rockets are 8 to 1. The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite from the Eastern Conference with 5 to 1 odds.

The Mavs were 33-49 and finished in a three-way tie at the bottom of the Southwest Division. They were tied for the second-worst record in the conference in Luka Doncic’s rookie season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Expectations have been increased, however, with 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis, joining Doncic in the Mavs’ lineup after being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks in February. Porzingis was rehabbing from an injury from a year earlier and did not suit up for the Mavs in 2019.

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson on how the quick emergence of Luka Doncic altered his view of the trade deadline, and how he wants to build a winning team around him.