Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic gives social media assist to area high school students before final exam

Luka Doncic: ‘I was just having fun out there’

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans. By
Up Next
Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans. By

The season has been over for a month but Luka Doncic is still recording assists.

Students at Richardson Pearce High School posted a request on Twitter Friday morning and Doncic fed them with a perfectly placed pass.

English IV student Mason Alford posted a plea on Twitter saying his teacher Abbey Rosenbaum would give them a break on their final exam if Doncic would retweet him.

“@MrsRosenbaum says she’ll exempt us from the writing portion of our exam if you retweet this @luka7doncic Please!” Alford posted. In the post, Alford and Rosenbaum are shaking on the deal in front of a dry erase board.

Doncic, who is in Europe, retweeted the request swiftly.

“Thank you, @Luka7Doncic, for making my students happy!” Rosenbaum replied.



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  