Luka Doncic gives social media assist to area high school students before final exam
The season has been over for a month but Luka Doncic is still recording assists.
Students at Richardson Pearce High School posted a request on Twitter Friday morning and Doncic fed them with a perfectly placed pass.
English IV student Mason Alford posted a plea on Twitter saying his teacher Abbey Rosenbaum would give them a break on their final exam if Doncic would retweet him.
“@MrsRosenbaum says she’ll exempt us from the writing portion of our exam if you retweet this @luka7doncic Please!” Alford posted. In the post, Alford and Rosenbaum are shaking on the deal in front of a dry erase board.
Doncic, who is in Europe, retweeted the request swiftly.
“Thank you, @Luka7Doncic, for making my students happy!” Rosenbaum replied.
