Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks expected to add point guard Delon Wright, per reports
Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks are set to acquire guard Delon Wright in a sign and trade deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Mavs will send two second round picks to Memphis. Wojnarowski reports it’s a three-year, $29 million deal.
The Mavs have yet to officially announce the deal.
Wright, 27, averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 26 games, including 11 starts, for the Grizzlies after he was traded from Toronto on Feb. 7 in a deal for Marc Gasol.
Comments