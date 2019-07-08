Mavericks expected to add point guard Delon Wright, per reports

Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to acquire guard Delon Wright in a sign and trade deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Mavs will send two second round picks to Memphis. Wojnarowski reports it’s a three-year, $29 million deal.

Sources: Memphis and Dallas are agreed on a sign-and-trade for G Delon Wright. Dallas will send Memphis two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2019

The Mavs have yet to officially announce the deal.

Wright, 27, averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 26 games, including 11 starts, for the Grizzlies after he was traded from Toronto on Feb. 7 in a deal for Marc Gasol.