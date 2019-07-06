Mavericks miss out again in free agency as Danny Green heads to Lakers

Danny Green reached a deal with the LA Lakers late Friday. AP

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t win the Danny Green sweepstakes.





The Mavs were interested in Green, but he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Green reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers.

Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Green took a patient approach to free agency, waiting on star Kawhi Leonard to make his decision. Green and Leonard were teammates on this year’s NBA champion Toronto Raptors, and Green could’ve returned to Toronto with Leonard.

But Leonard opted to go to the LA Clippers, along with Paul George.

The Mavs were hopeful that Green chose them, but it’s another whiff to their free agency record.

Green averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds in 80 games, all starts, for the Raptors last season. He’s spent most of his career with the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-18, winning a championship in 2014 with the Spurs.