Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks are reportedly in agreement with 7-foot-3 big man Boban Marjanovic
The Dallas Mavericks have found some post depth.
The Mavs and free agent center Boban Marjanovic have agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Marjanovic, listed at 7-foot-3, 290 pounds, gives the Mavs much-needed depth at center.
Marjanovic, 30, has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 9.8 minutes in four NBA seasons.
The Serbian most recently played for the Philadelphia 76ers, joining them following a trade from the LA Clippers in February. He’s also had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.
