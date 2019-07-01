Splash: Dallas Mavericks set for reunion with this Curry brother on four-year deal

Seth Curry and the Dallas Mavericks are headed toward a reunion.

Multiple reports say Curry and the Mavs agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal on Monday, a day after NBA’s free agency opened. Curry is best known as the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry.

Seth Curry has reached terms on a four-year deal, $32 million deal with Dallas, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

Seth Curry, 28, is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.9 points for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He ranked third in the NBA in three-point shooting, making 45 percent of his shots (a better mark than his brother).

Curry will provide a boost to a Mavs team that struggled from 3-point range last season, ranking 27th out of 30 teams in 3-point field goal percentage.

Curry played with the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points a game over 70 games.

An undrafted player out of Duke, Curry has also spent time with the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Suns and Kings.

