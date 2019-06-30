New York Knicks getting roasted online as NBA free agency starts

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis' introductory press conference with Dallas Mavericks featured Rick Carlisle, Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, as well as the other players Dallas traded the New York Knicks for, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. By
James Dolan, take cover.

The beginning of NBA free agency has not been kind to your New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant, who many pegged as a sure-thing to end up playing in front of Spike Lee for years to come in Madison Square Garden, has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to numerous reports, he’ll be joined by Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, who ended last season with those Knicks.

Then there’s Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis, who was anointed the unicorn nickname by Durant back in 2016, has agreed to a 5-year deal worth $158 million with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was traded to the Mavs last season from the Knicks along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., two future first-round picks, and the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.

Porzingis, 23, who is 7-foot-3, was an All-Star two years ago when he averaged a career-high 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 blocks in 48 games (all starts). He didn’t play last season after tearing his left ACL on Feb. 6, 2018.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 186 games (185 starts) in New York.

Porzingis is a native of Liepaja, Latvia. He started his professional career with Spain’s Cajasol Seville. He was a two-time recipient of the ACB All-Young Players Team (2014, 2015) and was also named a EuroCup Rising Star in 2015.

Twitter is justifiably having a field day with all of the non-news happening with the Knicks right now.

