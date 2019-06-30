New York Knicks getting roasted online as NBA free agency starts

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis’ introductory press conference Kristaps Porzingis' introductory press conference with Dallas Mavericks featured Rick Carlisle, Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, as well as the other players Dallas traded the New York Knicks for, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kristaps Porzingis' introductory press conference with Dallas Mavericks featured Rick Carlisle, Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, as well as the other players Dallas traded the New York Knicks for, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke.

James Dolan, take cover.

The beginning of NBA free agency has not been kind to your New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant, who many pegged as a sure-thing to end up playing in front of Spike Lee for years to come in Madison Square Garden, has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.





According to numerous reports, he’ll be joined by Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, who ended last season with those Knicks.

Then there’s Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis, who was anointed the unicorn nickname by Durant back in 2016, has agreed to a 5-year deal worth $158 million with the Dallas Mavericks.





He was traded to the Mavs last season from the Knicks along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., two future first-round picks, and the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews.

Porzingis, 23, who is 7-foot-3, was an All-Star two years ago when he averaged a career-high 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a career-high 2.4 blocks in 48 games (all starts). He didn’t play last season after tearing his left ACL on Feb. 6, 2018.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 186 games (185 starts) in New York.





Porzingis is a native of Liepaja, Latvia. He started his professional career with Spain’s Cajasol Seville. He was a two-time recipient of the ACB All-Young Players Team (2014, 2015) and was also named a EuroCup Rising Star in 2015.

Twitter is justifiably having a field day with all of the non-news happening with the Knicks right now.

Poor Knicks, gave up their 23 year old All-Star franchise player Kristaps Porzingis for Dennis Smith Jr + cap space to pursue Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They also thought they were getting Zion Williamson lol You can’t make this up. Thank you @nyknicks. — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) June 30, 2019

Remember when the New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis for cap space? — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) June 30, 2019

After missing so badly, the Knicks need to rebuild immediately.



Maybe go after a 23 year old, 7’ 3” guy that can shoot. A Kristaps Porzingis type. — Taylor Stuber (@TaylorStuber) June 30, 2019

So the Knicks gave away Kristaps Porzingis to replace him when they drafted Zion Wi...okay, but they cleared cap space for Kyrie Ir...okay, but at least they’ll get Kevin D...



Free.



They gave away Kristaps Porzingis for free.



Lmao — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) June 30, 2019

THE KNICKS TRADED KRISTAPS PORZINGIS TO DALLAS THINKING THEY WERE GETTING KEVIN DURANT #NBAFreeAgency #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iyzRW4Et1l — Dallas Nation (@Dallas__Nation) June 30, 2019

The Knicks really drafted Frank Ntilikina over Dennis Smith Jr. and then traded their franchise star Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks FOR Dennis Smith Jr. so they could sign two max free agents just to have Durant and Kyrie go to Brooklyn, and then Zion go to New Orleans. — Nick Melanson (@nickmelanson_) June 30, 2019

The Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis, tanked to get the No. 1 pick, shed players to open up 2 max contract slots and got:



• no Zion

• no Anthony Davis

• no Kyrie

• no KD — NBA TALK (@Talk_NBA_) June 30, 2019

The #Knicks dumping Kristaps Porzingis just to strike out in free agency #NBAFreeAgency2019 pic.twitter.com/QahOxbwxMk — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) June 30, 2019

the new york knicks this year:



- traded kristaps porzingis

- opened 2 max slots

- tanked to the worst record

- didn't get zion

- didn't get kyrie

- didn't get durant — nbaayy (@nbaayy) June 30, 2019

The Knicks, obviously punched in the gut, have to move on and build a squad. Expect them to go the depth route now, trying to sign several among vets like Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, George Hill, Reggie Bullock, others. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 30, 2019