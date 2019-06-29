One of the Dallas Mavericks’ top free agent targets is reportedly headed elsewhere

The Dallas Mavericks’ hopes of landing one of the stars of 2019 NBA free agency took a hit on Saturday, a day before the official start of the free agent period. Kemba Walker is headed to the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN. AP

The Dallas Mavericks were reportedly in the running for Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

Now, it looks like they’re out of the running for the former UConn star before the 2019 NBA free agency period begins at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Walker is expected to sign a 4-year, $141 million contract with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kemba Walker plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

The idea of Walker teaming up with rookie of the year Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas had to have made Mavericks fans salivate. He averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season in Charlotte.

Dallas will now turn its attention toward finalizing a long-term deal with Porzingis and filling up the roster to accommodate its two young stars.