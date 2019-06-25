Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic rips airline after ticket fiasco

What does Luka Doncic think of being a last-minute All-Star replacement? Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic could be an option to replace Anthony Davis if he's unable to play in Sunday's All-Star Game because of an injury. Doncic said news of the reports made it hard to go to sleep. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic could be an option to replace Anthony Davis if he's unable to play in Sunday's All-Star Game because of an injury. Doncic said news of the reports made it hard to go to sleep.

This is how you treat the NBA’s Rookie of the Year?

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, is taking it on the chin after Dallas Mavericks’ young star Luka Doncic posted a negative review of his ordeal with the airline Tuesday night.

Doncic claims Lufthansa did not honor his business class tickets for himself and family on his return trip from Los Angeles.

“Never been treated so poorly before by an airline,” Doncic posted on Twitter. “We’ve been reassigned to economy class, no idea why and they gave us back only the 20% of our money from the business ticket.”

That seems pretty lame of the airline. Never mind who Doncic is. Apparently the gate agent didn’t know or care.



Doncic and his family were returning from Los Angeles after he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award Monday night.

Never been treated so poorly before by an airline. Booked business travel for me and my family and @lufthansa will not honor our tickets. We’ve been reassigned to Economy class, no idea why and they gave us back only the 20% of our money from the business ticket. ‍♂️ thank you! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) June 26, 2019

New Luka ROY lock screen pic.twitter.com/GQ9PQVoAsn — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 25, 2019