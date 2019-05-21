Luka Doncic, Trae Young lead historic NBA All-Rookie team

Luka Doncic: ‘I was just having fun out there’ Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans.

Luka Doncic earned a unanimous selection to the NBA All-Rookie first team after his historic first season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic, 20, received first-place votes on all 100 ballots from the global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. He’s the sixth player in Mavs’ history to earn All-Rookie first team honors and the first since Jason Kidd in 1995.

Doncic, who is the heavy favorite to earn NBA Rookie of the Year honors, led Dallas with 21.2 points and 6.0 assists. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds 1.1 steals and 32.2 minutes in 72 games. He’s only the second rookie since Oscar Robertson to average at least 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game.

He was one of only four NBA players (and the only rookie) to average at least 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game this season. All-Stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić were the others.

The other Mavs to earn first team All-Rookie honors were Jay Vincent (1982), Sam Perkins (1985), Roy Tarpley (1987), Jamal Mashburn (1994) and Kidd (1995).

Joining Doncic on the first team are Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (the only other unanimous selection), Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III. It’s the first time since 1984-85 that the first five picks in the previous NBA draft made up the All-Rookie first team.

The second team includes L.A. Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Clippers guard Landry Shamet, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.



