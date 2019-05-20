Report: Dwight Powell to decline option with Mavericks

Dwight Powell fitting well in new role Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell has played a more prominent role since two major trades altered the team's roster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell has played a more prominent role since two major trades altered the team's roster.

Dwight Powell will decline a team option for the 2019-20 season with the Dallas Mavericks and enter free agency, according to a report from Yahoo.

Powell would earn $10.2 million if he agreed to the option and be a free agent after next season. If he declines the option it will conclude his $37 million, four-year deal with the Mavs. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points in 21.6 minutes this season.

Powell turns 28 on July 20. Free agency begins July 1. He was traded to the Mavs from the Boston Celtics in December 2014 and signed his four-year deal in July 2016.

Yahoo reports several teams are interested in Powell.

