Soon we could be driving on Nowitzki Way

We have a Nolan Ryan Expressway and a Tom Landry Freeway.

Soon, it appears, we’ll have Nowitzki Way.

An image on a Reddit message board shows a City of Dallas sign posted on a street sign pole announcing the proposed street name change of Olive Street to Nowitzki Way for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Nick Angstadt posted the image on Twitter which stirred interest among Mavs fans.

Olive Street runs East just south of Victory Plaza on the south side of American Airlines Center and winds south into downtown Dallas.

Nowitzki retired in April after 21 seasons with the Mavericks.

Nowitzki Way is coming. It’s replacing Olive St. which runs right in front of Victory Plaza and the AAC all the way to 75. pic.twitter.com/YFPw6CFg9I — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 20, 2019

