Dallas Mavericks

Soon we could be driving on Nowitzki Way

Watch Dirk Nowitzki make the final shot of his career

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hit the last shot of his career, an 18-foot jumper from the top of the key with 46 seconds remaining. By
Up Next
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hit the last shot of his career, an 18-foot jumper from the top of the key with 46 seconds remaining. By

We have a Nolan Ryan Expressway and a Tom Landry Freeway.

Soon, it appears, we’ll have Nowitzki Way.

An image on a Reddit message board shows a City of Dallas sign posted on a street sign pole announcing the proposed street name change of Olive Street to Nowitzki Way for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Nick Angstadt posted the image on Twitter which stirred interest among Mavs fans.

Olive Street runs East just south of Victory Plaza on the south side of American Airlines Center and winds south into downtown Dallas.

Nowitzki retired in April after 21 seasons with the Mavericks.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki the most humble superstar the NBA has ever seen.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  