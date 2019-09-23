Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks’ preseason schedule includes finale vs. Clippers in Vancouver
The Dallas Mavericks’ five-game preseason schedule begins Oct. 8 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The game will be televised on ESPN. The next four games will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest. All five games will air on ESPN/103.3 FM.
The preseason finale is against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 17 in Vancouver as part of the seventh annual NBA Canada series.
The Mavs begin the regular season Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks 2019 preseason schedule
Oct. 8 at Oklahoma City (ESPN), 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Detroit (FSSW), 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee (FSSW), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Oklahoma City (FSSW), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 vs. LA Clippers in Vancouver (FSSW, NBATV), 9:30 p.m.
