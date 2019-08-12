Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 2019-2020 schedule includes 13 nationally-televised games
Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks open the 2019-2020 season against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at American Airlines Center.
The Mavs are scheduled to have 13 nationally-televised games, including nine on ESPN and four on TNT. Dallas’ first road game Oct. 25 at New Orleans will be telecast on ESPN. That game will feature No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.
The NBA’s complete 2019-2020 schedule was released today.
November will offer a lot of high-profile early-season meetings for the Mavs. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James play the Mavs at American Airlines Center on Nov. 1 and Jan. 10. The Los Angeles Clippers come to the AAC on Nov. 26 and Jan. 21. The Golden State Warriors make their only AAC appearance on Nov. 20.
The defending champion Toronto Raptors play at the AAC on Dec. 14.
Kristaps Porzingis’ return to the Madison Square Garden to face his previous team the New York Knicks will be telecast on TNT on Nov. 14.
Dallas plays 13 back-to-backs this season, including six that begin and end on the road, four that begin on the road and conclude at home, two that require no travel and one home-to-road.
Dallas Mavericks 2019-2020 schedule
OCTOBER
Wed. Oct. 23 Washington 7:30
Fri. Oct. 25 @ New Orleans 7:00 ESPN
Sun. Oct. 27 Portland 6:00
Tues. Oct. 29 @ Denver 8:00
NOVEMBER
Fri. Nov. 1 L.A. Lakers 8:30 ESPN
Sun. Nov. 3 @ Cleveland 6:30
Wed. Nov. 6 Orlando 7:30
Fri. Nov. 8 New York 7:30
Sat. Nov. 9 @ Memphis 7:00
Mon. Nov. 11 @ Boston 6:30
Thurs. Nov. 14 @ New York 7:00 TNT
Sat. Nov. 16 Toronto 7:30
Mon. Nov. 18 San Antonio 7:30
Wed. Nov. 20 Golden State 6:30 ESPN
Fri. Nov. 22 Cleveland 7:30
Sun. Nov. 24 @ Houston 2:30
Tues. Nov. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:30
Fri. Nov. 29 @ Phoenix 8:00
DECEMBER
Sun. Dec. 1 @ L.A. Lakers 3:00
Tues. Dec. 3 @ New Orleans 6:30 TNT
Wed. Dec. 4 Minnesota 7:30
Sat. Dec. 7 New Orleans 1:00
Sun. Dec. 8 Sacramento 6:00
Thurs. Dec. 12 @ Detroit* 8:00
*game played in Mexico City, Mexico
Sat. Dec. 14 Miami 7:30
Mon. Dec. 16 @ Milwaukee 7:00
Wed. Dec. 18 Boston 7:30
Fri. Dec. 20 @ Philadelphia 7:00 ESPN
Sun. Dec. 22 @ Toronto 2:30
Thurs. Dec. 26 San Antonio 7:30
Sat. Dec. 28 @ Golden State 7:30
Sun. Dec. 29 @ L.A. Lakers 8:30
Tues. Dec. 31 @ Oklahoma City 7:00
JANUARY
Thurs. Jan. 2 Brooklyn 7:30
Sat. Jan. 4 Charlotte 7:30
Mon. Jan. 6 Chicago 7:30
Wed. Jan. 8 Denver 6:30 ESPN
Fri. Jan. 10 L.A. Lakers 7:30
Sat. Jan. 11 Philadelphia 7:30
Tues. Jan. 14 @ Golden State 9:30
Wed. Jan. 15 @ Sacramento 9:00
Fri. Jan. 17 Portland 8:30 ESPN
Tues. Jan. 21 L.A. Clippers 7:30
Thurs. Jan. 23 @ Portland 9:30 TNT
Sat. Jan. 25 @ Utah 4:00
Mon. Jan. 27 @ Oklahoma City 7:00
Tues. Jan. 28 Phoenix 7:30
Fri. Jan. 31 @ Houston 7:00 ESPN
FEBRUARY
Sat. Feb. 1 Atlanta 7:30
Mon. Feb. 3 @ Indiana 6:00
Wed. Feb. 5 Memphis 7:30
Fri. Feb. 7 @ Washington 6:00
Sat. Feb. 8 @ Charlotte 6:00
Mon. Feb. 10 Utah 7:30
Wed. Feb. 12 Sacramento 7:30
All Star Weekend
Chicago, Ill.
Feb. 14-16
Fri. Feb. 21 @ Orlando 6:00
Sat. Feb. 22 @ Atlanta 6:30
Mon. Feb. 24 Minnesota 7:30
Wed. Feb. 26 @ San Antonio 6:30 ESPN
Fri. Feb. 28 @ Miami 7:00
MARCH
Sun. Mar. 1 @ Minnesota 2:30
Mon. Mar. 2 @ Chicago 7:00
Wed. Mar. 4 New Orleans 7:30
Fri. Mar. 6 Memphis 7:30
Sun. Mar. 8 Indiana 6:00
Tues. Mar. 10 @ San Antonio 7:00 TNT
Wed. Mar. 11 Denver 7:30
Sat. Mar. 14 Phoenix 1:00
Mon. Mar. 16 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30 ESPN
Tues. Mar. 17 @ Sacramento 9:00
Thurs. Mar. 19 @ Portland 9:00
Sat. Mar. 21 @ Phoenix 9:00
Mon. Mar. 23 Houston 7:30
Thurs. Mar. 26 Utah 7:30
Sun. Mar. 29 Milwaukee 2:00
APRIL
Wed. Apr. 1 @ Minnesota 7:00
Fri. Apr. 3 @ Memphis 7:00
Sun. Apr. 5 @ Brooklyn 5:00
Tues. Apr. 7 Houston 7:30
Sat. Apr. 11 Detroit 2:00
Mon. Apr. 13 @ Denver 8:00
Wed. Apr. 15 Oklahoma City 6:30
All Times Dallas Time (CT)
