Dallas Mavericks 2019-2020 schedule includes 13 nationally-televised games

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco.

The Dallas Mavericks open the 2019-2020 season against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at American Airlines Center.

The Mavs are scheduled to have 13 nationally-televised games, including nine on ESPN and four on TNT. Dallas’ first road game Oct. 25 at New Orleans will be telecast on ESPN. That game will feature No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

The NBA’s complete 2019-2020 schedule was released today.

November will offer a lot of high-profile early-season meetings for the Mavs. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James play the Mavs at American Airlines Center on Nov. 1 and Jan. 10. The Los Angeles Clippers come to the AAC on Nov. 26 and Jan. 21. The Golden State Warriors make their only AAC appearance on Nov. 20.

The defending champion Toronto Raptors play at the AAC on Dec. 14.

Kristaps Porzingis’ return to the Madison Square Garden to face his previous team the New York Knicks will be telecast on TNT on Nov. 14.

Dallas plays 13 back-to-backs this season, including six that begin and end on the road, four that begin on the road and conclude at home, two that require no travel and one home-to-road.

Dallas Mavericks 2019-2020 schedule

OCTOBER

Wed. Oct. 23 Washington 7:30

Fri. Oct. 25 @ New Orleans 7:00 ESPN

Sun. Oct. 27 Portland 6:00

Tues. Oct. 29 @ Denver 8:00

NOVEMBER

Fri. Nov. 1 L.A. Lakers 8:30 ESPN

Sun. Nov. 3 @ Cleveland 6:30

Wed. Nov. 6 Orlando 7:30

Fri. Nov. 8 New York 7:30

Sat. Nov. 9 @ Memphis 7:00

Mon. Nov. 11 @ Boston 6:30

Thurs. Nov. 14 @ New York 7:00 TNT

Sat. Nov. 16 Toronto 7:30

Mon. Nov. 18 San Antonio 7:30

Wed. Nov. 20 Golden State 6:30 ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Cleveland 7:30

Sun. Nov. 24 @ Houston 2:30

Tues. Nov. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:30

Fri. Nov. 29 @ Phoenix 8:00

DECEMBER

Sun. Dec. 1 @ L.A. Lakers 3:00

Tues. Dec. 3 @ New Orleans 6:30 TNT

Wed. Dec. 4 Minnesota 7:30

Sat. Dec. 7 New Orleans 1:00

Sun. Dec. 8 Sacramento 6:00

Thurs. Dec. 12 @ Detroit* 8:00

*game played in Mexico City, Mexico

Sat. Dec. 14 Miami 7:30

Mon. Dec. 16 @ Milwaukee 7:00

Wed. Dec. 18 Boston 7:30

Fri. Dec. 20 @ Philadelphia 7:00 ESPN

Sun. Dec. 22 @ Toronto 2:30

Thurs. Dec. 26 San Antonio 7:30

Sat. Dec. 28 @ Golden State 7:30

Sun. Dec. 29 @ L.A. Lakers 8:30

Tues. Dec. 31 @ Oklahoma City 7:00

JANUARY

Thurs. Jan. 2 Brooklyn 7:30

Sat. Jan. 4 Charlotte 7:30

Mon. Jan. 6 Chicago 7:30

Wed. Jan. 8 Denver 6:30 ESPN

Fri. Jan. 10 L.A. Lakers 7:30

Sat. Jan. 11 Philadelphia 7:30

Tues. Jan. 14 @ Golden State 9:30

Wed. Jan. 15 @ Sacramento 9:00

Fri. Jan. 17 Portland 8:30 ESPN

Tues. Jan. 21 L.A. Clippers 7:30

Thurs. Jan. 23 @ Portland 9:30 TNT

Sat. Jan. 25 @ Utah 4:00

Mon. Jan. 27 @ Oklahoma City 7:00

Tues. Jan. 28 Phoenix 7:30

Fri. Jan. 31 @ Houston 7:00 ESPN

FEBRUARY

Sat. Feb. 1 Atlanta 7:30

Mon. Feb. 3 @ Indiana 6:00

Wed. Feb. 5 Memphis 7:30

Fri. Feb. 7 @ Washington 6:00

Sat. Feb. 8 @ Charlotte 6:00

Mon. Feb. 10 Utah 7:30

Wed. Feb. 12 Sacramento 7:30

All Star Weekend

Chicago, Ill.

Feb. 14-16

Fri. Feb. 21 @ Orlando 6:00

Sat. Feb. 22 @ Atlanta 6:30

Mon. Feb. 24 Minnesota 7:30

Wed. Feb. 26 @ San Antonio 6:30 ESPN

Fri. Feb. 28 @ Miami 7:00

MARCH

Sun. Mar. 1 @ Minnesota 2:30

Mon. Mar. 2 @ Chicago 7:00

Wed. Mar. 4 New Orleans 7:30

Fri. Mar. 6 Memphis 7:30

Sun. Mar. 8 Indiana 6:00

Tues. Mar. 10 @ San Antonio 7:00 TNT

Wed. Mar. 11 Denver 7:30

Sat. Mar. 14 Phoenix 1:00

Mon. Mar. 16 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30 ESPN

Tues. Mar. 17 @ Sacramento 9:00

Thurs. Mar. 19 @ Portland 9:00

Sat. Mar. 21 @ Phoenix 9:00

Mon. Mar. 23 Houston 7:30

Thurs. Mar. 26 Utah 7:30

Sun. Mar. 29 Milwaukee 2:00

APRIL

Wed. Apr. 1 @ Minnesota 7:00

Fri. Apr. 3 @ Memphis 7:00

Sun. Apr. 5 @ Brooklyn 5:00

Tues. Apr. 7 Houston 7:30

Sat. Apr. 11 Detroit 2:00

Mon. Apr. 13 @ Denver 8:00

Wed. Apr. 15 Oklahoma City 6:30

All Times Dallas Time (CT)