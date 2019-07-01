Once again the big losers in NBA free agency are the Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco.

The ticker rolls by and one by one they sign, virtually none of them with your team.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. And they didn’t. Neither will Kawhi Leonard, whenever he makes that announcement, presumably via courier pigeon.

The Mavs never get those free agents, and they were not plausible targets.

For the Dallas Mavericks, this 2019 NBA free agency period was not supposed to be about making a pitch to KD or Kyrie but adding solid complements to Luka and Zinger.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When the potential three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat, which would have brought Miami guard Goran Dragic to the Mavs, fell apart it was time to worry.

When Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverely, who would have fit well with the Mavs, didn’t even bother and just remained with the Clips, we all knew, or were reminded, of where we stand.





The Mavs are just another NBA franchise playing ball games in middle earth. NBA guys like us, but they don’t love us. We are not a hip destination, and the idea of playing with Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis didn’t excite any of them.

Beverely was going to be come here right up until the time he didn’t, because he never was. The same for Al Horford, or any name you want.





Rather than adding a quality point guard, and a necessary rebounder/defender, the Mavs are forced to bring a band back together that has been good enough to not make the playoffs.

Maybe the Mavs will bag Toronto guard Danny Green, which would be a quality add, but he’s not the banger or point guard they need.





Instead, the Mavs’ “big announcements” are burying The Zinger with the richest contract in team history, even though he has never actually played a game for this team. Signing The Unicorn is a big deal, but the team already had Porzingis when they traded for him earlier this year.

The supporting cast is a bunch of decent guys, and names, you already know. Dwight Powell is a wonderful person and a nice bench guy who will return for three years at $33 million. The same for Maxi Kleber, who will return at four years for $35 million.





The team retained point guard J.J. Barea on a one-year minimum veteran’s contract, because they love him even though he is 35 and coming off a torn Achilles.

The big “new” addition is the guy you already know; they brought back Seth Curry, who is a nice shooter and a good pro.

With Luka and Zinger, the Mavs will be fun to watch and more competitive, but their needs are their needs and they have not adequately addressed them so far this off-season.

Because NBA guys will come here, and they will like playing for the Dallas Mavericks, but they would simply go someplace else first.



