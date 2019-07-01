The Dallas Mavericks have decided on what to do with emerging forward Maxi Kleber

Greg Popovich on Luka Doncic: “He’s a beautiful basketball player. He does everything.” San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich raved about Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic: "He’s a beautiful basketball player. He does everything.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich raved about Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic: "He’s a beautiful basketball player. He does everything.”

Maxi Kleber is staying in Dallas.

The Mavericks and the emerging forward are in agreement on a four-year, $33 million deal, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Source: The Mavs and Maxi Kleber have agreed on a four-year, $33 million deal. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 1, 2019

Kleber averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games for the Mavs last season as one of the team’s top players off the bench. In 2017-18, he averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Kleber gives the Mavs post depth. Kleber is from the same hometown, Wurzburg, Germany, as Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki.