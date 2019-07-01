Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have decided on what to do with emerging forward Maxi Kleber
Greg Popovich on Luka Doncic: “He’s a beautiful basketball player. He does everything.”
Maxi Kleber is staying in Dallas.
The Mavericks and the emerging forward are in agreement on a four-year, $33 million deal, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.
Kleber averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games for the Mavs last season as one of the team’s top players off the bench. In 2017-18, he averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.
At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Kleber gives the Mavs post depth. Kleber is from the same hometown, Wurzburg, Germany, as Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Comments