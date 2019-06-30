The Mavericks have traded for an All-Star guard as part of Sixers-Heat sign-and-trade

Miami Heat Goran Dragic (7) muscles-up after a basket in the fourth quarter as they play the Dallas Mavericks at the AmericaAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Thursday, March, 28, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dallas Mavericks have traded for All-Star guard Goran Dragic to help the Miami Heat complete a trade for Philadelphia 76ers all-star Jimmy Butler, multiple reports confirm.

It is unclear at this point who the Mavs have given up as part of the trade. Miami is sending guard Josh Richardson to Philadelphia as part of the deal, reports confirm.

As speculated here earlier today, Goran Dragic to Mavs as part of making cap space work on Butler deal. The Butler deal will leave the Heat hard-capped for 2019-20. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dragic is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he only appeared in 36 games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

He knows Mavs star guard Luka Doncic well, having played with him on the Slovenian national team.

This move comes after Dragic, 33, had reportedly picked up his 2019-20 player option worth $19.2 million to remain with the Heat earlier this month.

This will be the left-hander’s 12th season in the NBA. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season, and was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2013-14 and was in the 2018 All-Star Game.

SHARE COPY LINK Kristaps Porzingis' introductory press conference with Dallas Mavericks featured Rick Carlisle, Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, as well as the other players Dallas traded the New York Knicks for, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke.