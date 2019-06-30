Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks have traded for an All-Star guard as part of Sixers-Heat sign-and-trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded for All-Star guard Goran Dragic to help the Miami Heat complete a trade for Philadelphia 76ers all-star Jimmy Butler, multiple reports confirm.
It is unclear at this point who the Mavs have given up as part of the trade. Miami is sending guard Josh Richardson to Philadelphia as part of the deal, reports confirm.
Dragic is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he only appeared in 36 games after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
He knows Mavs star guard Luka Doncic well, having played with him on the Slovenian national team.
This move comes after Dragic, 33, had reportedly picked up his 2019-20 player option worth $19.2 million to remain with the Heat earlier this month.
This will be the left-hander’s 12th season in the NBA. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season, and was awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2013-14 and was in the 2018 All-Star Game.
