Report: Dallas Mavericks have decided on what to do with Dwight Powell in free agency

The Dallas Mavericks and post Dwight Powell will reportedly agree on a 3-year deal worth $33 million when NBA free agency officially begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the New York Times’ Mark Stein.

The Mavericks intend to present their long-planned contract extension to Dwight Powell -- three years, $33 million -- when free agency opens after 6 PM tonight, league sources say, with the sides expected to swiftly agree to terms — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Dallas has made it clear since the season ended that re-signing Dwight Powell to an extension was among its highest off-season priorities along with securing Kristaps Porzingis' commitment on a five-year, $158 million deal that will also happen formally later tonight — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Powell averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 59.7 percent from the field last season. He was unquestionably one of the Mavs’ most productive players off the bench all season.

His ability to stretch the floor with an improved perimeter stroke has made him all the more valuable as Dallas ushers in this new era of basketball without Dirk Nowitzki and with young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.