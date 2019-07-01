Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in play for this NBA World Champion shooter, defender

Toronto Raptors’ Danny Green takes questions from the media during an NBA basketball news conference following their NBA Championship win, in Toronto, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Danny Green remains a top target for the Dallas Mavericks.

According to a report by The New York Times’ Marc Stein on Monday, the Mavs remain in pursuit of Green.

But Green is using patience for now, waiting on star Kawhi Leonard to make his decision. If Leonard opts to remain with the Toronto Raptors, Green would likely stay put.

If Leonard opts to go to a team such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavs would make sense as a possible destination for Green.

Green would give the Mavs another solid 3-point shooter to go along with Seth Curry, who reached an agreement with Dallas earlier Monday. Plus, Green is a capable defender.

Green averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds in 80 games, all starts, for the Raptors last season. He’s spent most of his career with the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-18, winning a championship in 2014 with the Spurs.

The Mavs had been thought to be in contention for Patrick Beverley, but he decided to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers on a three-year, $40 million deal.