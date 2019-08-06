Dallas Mavericks
Gregg Popovich calls for action in wake of multiple mass shootings
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called for politicians to respond to the recent mass shootings with meaningful legislation.
“The situation we’re all living in now, everybody looks for a little bit of distrction in some way, shape or form,” Popovich said. “But it would be a lot better if the people in power got off their asses and got something done.”
Popovich, who spent five years in the Air Force in the 1970s, has been a vocal social critic during his career. He has been particularly pointed with his criticisms of President Donald Trump.
Popovich, who has won the most games in NBA history (including both regular season and playoffs) was asked about the shootings during a media scrum in Las Vegas. He’s coaching the USA men’s national team for the World Cup. Tuesday was the first day of the team’s training camp.
