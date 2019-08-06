Gregg Popovich calls for action in wake of multiple mass shootings

Surprise! Gregg Popovich has received some harsh mail for politics San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has received more encouraging mail than discouraging mail over some of his political statements. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has received more encouraging mail than discouraging mail over some of his political statements.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called for politicians to respond to the recent mass shootings with meaningful legislation.

“The situation we’re all living in now, everybody looks for a little bit of distrction in some way, shape or form,” Popovich said. “But it would be a lot better if the people in power got off their asses and got something done.”

Popovich, who spent five years in the Air Force in the 1970s, has been a vocal social critic during his career. He has been particularly pointed with his criticisms of President Donald Trump.

USA coach Gregg Popovich on recent mass killings in America: “It’d be a lot better if people in power got off their a**es and got something done.” pic.twitter.com/EBksh5GZTR — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 6, 2019

Popovich, who has won the most games in NBA history (including both regular season and playoffs) was asked about the shootings during a media scrum in Las Vegas. He’s coaching the USA men’s national team for the World Cup. Tuesday was the first day of the team’s training camp.